Pedestrian hit, critically injured in crash on I-465 in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — A pedestrian was critically injured Tuesday after being hit by a semi-truck on I-465 in Carmel, police said.

First responders were called to the crash at around 11:45 a.m.

Crash reconstructionists and investigators determined a man was driving west on I-465 near Meridian and West 96th streets when he hit a median concrete wall, disabling his car.

He then got out of his car and crossed three lanes of westbound traffic to get to the right shoulder. Then, for unknown reasons, the man reentered the right lane of I-465 and was hit by a semi-truck.

Indiana State Police said the semi-driver immediately stopped and stayed on scene to speak with investigators.

When first responders arrived, they found the man unresponsive, severely injured and lying on the ground.

Medics took the man to an area hospital in critical condition.

ISP says the circumstances of the crash are still under investigation.