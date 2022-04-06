Pedestrian hit, killed in Kokomo late Tuesday

Kokomo police responded to the intersection of East Carter Street and South Reed Road around 10:30 p.m.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car late Tuesday.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on April 5, Kokomo Police Department officers responded to the intersection of East Carter Street and South Reed Road (S.R. 931) for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Officers found the pedestrian, identified as Michael Halcomb, of Lafayette, Indiana, who had died from his injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicated a driver was traveling southbound on Reed Road approaching the intersection when Halcomb was attempting to cross the road traveling westbound. For an unknown reason, Halcomb entered into the traffic lane and was hit.

An autopsy is scheduled for April 7.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information should contact Officer Greg Smith at 765-457-1105. Callers can also provide an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 1-800-262-TIPS.