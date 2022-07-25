Pedestrian hit, killed by car on west side of Indianapolis

IMPD officers responded to the 8000 block of West Washington Street, west of Girls School Road, around 5:45 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was hit and killed by a car on Indianapolis' west side Monday morning.

IMPD officers responded to the 8000 block of West Washington Street, west of Girls School Road, around 5:45 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Police confirmed to 13News a person died in the incident.

Police believe the victim was walking across the street when they were hit by a car. According to police, the driver who hit the person stayed at the scene, but another car fled the scene.

Police said multiple cars were involved in the incident, and one driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Washington Street is expected to be closed for a multiple hours Monday morning between New Haven Drive and Girls School Road while police investigate. IMPD is asking drivers to avoid the area until the road reopens.

This is at least the third pedestrian hit and killed in Indianapolis within the last few days.