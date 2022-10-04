Pedestrian struck, killed on Indy's west side

The pedestrian has not been identified by police.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the west side of Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Police were called to the 8000 block of West Washington Street, near the Indianapolis International Airport and I-465, just before 12 p.m.

IMPD said the pedestrian, who had not been identified by police, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

IMPD certified accident investigators were called to the scene and are investigating.

The driver of the vehicle did stay on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, IMPD confirmed.