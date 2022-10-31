Pedestrian hit by train in Crawfordsville

At 6:23 p.m., the city said all railroad crossings had been cleared.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Railroad crossings in Crawfordsville were blocked Monday night due to a crash involving a train and a pedestrian.

The City of Crawfordsville posted on Facebook at 5:10 p.m. to alert the public about the crash.

The city said railroad crossings were blocked by a train at U.S. 136, State Road 32, State Road 47, Market Street and Main Street.

It's unclear if this crash was fatal. 13News has reached out to authorities in Montgomery County for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.