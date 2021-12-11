Pedestrian dies in crash on State Road 32 in Madison County

The sheriff's department is investigating the crash on State Road 32 between Anderson and Lapel early Friday morning.

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian struck along State Road 32 between Anderson and Lapel early Friday morning.

The incident location is east of Madison County 675 West.

Drivers should avoid the area while the accident reconstruction team is working in the area.

Using C.R. 600 West and 700 West to go south to Donnelly Road to continue east and west will bypass the crash scene.

Police have not released information about the person who was struck or other details about the crash, which happened shortly after 5 a.m.