It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday on I-465 near South East Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed Thursday along an Indianapolis interstate highway.

The crash was reported just before 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 465 near East Street on the south side.

Few details were immediately available, but an alert sent by the Indiana Department of Transportation said a fatal crash involving a pedestrian had closed at least two lanes of westbound traffic on I-465.