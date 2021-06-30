Pedestrian injured in Greenfield crash

Police said a passenger car was traveling eastbound on New Road and struck the pedestrian, who was walking westbound in the eastbound lanes.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A man was critically injured in a crash overnight in Greenfield.

Greenfield police are investigating after a 38-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle overnight, sustaining serious injuries.

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. on New Road, just west of Franklin Street on the north side of Greenfield.

Police said a passenger car was traveling eastbound on New Road and struck the pedestrian, who was walking westbound in the eastbound lanes.

The driver of the passenger car, 22-year-old Riley Robertson, immediately stopped and called 911. Police said Robertson full cooperated in the investigation, was not impaired and will not be criminally charged.

The pedestrian sustained multiple non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.