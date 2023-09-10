x
Pearl Jam concert at Ruoff postponed, to be rescheduled

Pearl Jam's concert at Ruoff Music Center for Sunday, Sept. 10 has been postponed due to illness.
Credit: Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP
Jeff Ament, left and Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam perform live onstage at BST Hyde Park, in London, Friday, July 8, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Pearl Jam's concert at Ruoff Music Center Sunday, Sept. 10 has been postponed due to illness. 

The band posted an apology on its X platform saying, "Again we apologize, and thanks so much for understanding. It's not easy..."

The band wrote how they understand people travel to their shows and the great crowd in Indy but can't perform Sunday.

"It’s obviously serious, and we wish there was another way around it," the band posted.

Tickets will be honored for a future, rescheduled date. 

Ticket holders who cannot make the new show will be eligible for a refund.

The other upcoming concerts in Ft. Worth and Austin are currently scheduled as planned.

