Pearl Jam concert at Ruoff postponed, to be rescheduled

INDIANAPOLIS — Pearl Jam's concert at Ruoff Music Center Sunday, Sept. 10 has been postponed due to illness.

The band posted an apology on its X platform saying, "Again we apologize, and thanks so much for understanding. It's not easy..."

The band wrote how they understand people travel to their shows and the great crowd in Indy but can't perform Sunday.

"It’s obviously serious, and we wish there was another way around it," the band posted.

Pearl Jam Ruoff Music Center Postponement



Tickets will be honored for a future, rescheduled date.

Ticket holders who cannot make the new show will be eligible for a refund.