Peacemakers bring program to the community, aiming to curb Indianapolis gun violence

Dozens of Peacemakers are working every day as life coaches, interrupters and doing outreach.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — For the past year, Indy's Peacemakers program has been flooding the community with dedicated people hitting the streets, working to reduce gun violence.

One challenge that's coming up is that not enough people know about how they can help the community. They're getting to work to change that.

"They care about their neighborhood and they want to see the violence go down," said Pastor Randall Pierce, St. Paul Kingdom Builders Church.

Inside the church, Pierce welcomes in people from all around Indianapolis, gathered inside and hoping to learn more about Peacemakers and their work.

In many cases, people want to get involved and help.

"Especially in these times when there's a lot of violence, a lot of evil in this city, we need some good in this city. We need people who will bring peace, bring some love, bring some commitment to the community," Pierce said.

Dozens of Peacemakers are out working every day - as life coaches, interrupters and outreach workers - trying to connect with those at high risk for being a victim of or perpetrating gun violence, and get them the help and resources they need to turn that around.

As an outreach worker, Della Brown knows firsthand the work they're doing to reduce violence, but many people around Indianapolis don't, she said.

"I don't think so," Brown said. "Which is why we decided to be intentional about making sure we are more present in the community."

She and others with Indy Peace Fellowship are welcoming in church leaders, teachers and community members into the church and explaining how the peacemakers are in neighborhoods, clubs and hotspots around town as they work to reduce gun violence.

They're hopeful that by spreading the message, they can connect those in this room with the resources they have to help people before a problem turns violent.

"So that we can bring it there, bring it in their community. We want this to go however far it can, however far it needs to go so we can reach as many people as we can," Brown said.

And so far, it's working. Last year, IMPD and the city reported there were 211 criminal homicides. That's the lowest level since 2019.

It's positive change, yes, but Brown said it's not enough. It's why they're here.

"But you know, there's still more work to do and we're going to continue to be out here with our boots on the ground and doing the things that we need to do to ensure those numbers continue to be reduced," said Brown.

Those inside asked questions, offered up their churches and want to know more about how they can connect people to the resources being offered by the Peacemakers. Pierce said he hopes everyone gathered inside his church leaves with the knowledge they need to work with the Peacemakers in helping make Indianapolis a safer place.