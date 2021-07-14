P&D Flower Farm gives visitors unique flower-picking experience

Dawn VanBlarcum wanted to give Hoosiers a way to relax and find peace when she started the flower-picking farm 10 years ago.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's 2 acres of floral beauty.

"No one's ever upset when they come to pick flowers," said P&D Flower Farm's co-owner Dawn VanBlarcum.

The farm, in northeast Johnson County, offers patrons a "you-pick" experience with more than 20 different varieties of flowers and prides themselves on bringing people back to the basics.

"We moved out here 10 years ago and loved it," VanBlarcum said. "It felt very relaxed, very peaceful. We enjoyed the space and we wanted to share it with other people, but we didn't want to do something everyone was already doing. We didn't want to do pumpkins and strawberries and apples."

Instead, they let visitors design their own assortment of flowers, compatible with the Hoosier state soil.

"One of the things we've learned is what grows in Indiana, what doesn't grow in Indiana," VanBlarcum said. "Because we cut them and put them in bouquets and send them home with people, we only grow things that will last in a bouquet."

Those who visit tend to take their time.

"They relax, they're not on their phones unless they're taking pictures," Vanblarcum said. "Usually, they come out with friends. They're walking and talking. If they bring a picnic or drinks, they sit in the pavilion and relax. They leave with a bouquet of flowers, but we feel like the whole experience is really what they get."

The farm's you-pick operation is open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Admission is $5 per person and kids $12 and younger are free. The $5 admission goes toward the cost of any purchase at checkout.