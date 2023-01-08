Central Indiana homebuilder Paul Estridge Jr. dies at age 65

Paul Estridge Jr. was a central Indiana homebuilder and community and business leader.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Paul Estridge Jr., who's most widely known as a community leader and central Indiana homebuilder, has died at age 65.

Estridge died with family by his side at Methodist Hospital on Sunday, Jan. 8.

In 1983, Estridge founded The Estridge Group. The company has developed more than 35 neighborhoods and over 9,000 homes in central Indiana.

Estridge was also the co-owner of Monterey Coastal Cuisine in Carmel, owner of TAB Indy North and the founder of the Estridge Family Foundation, which has donated over $6 million to charitable organizations in central Indiana, according to TAB Indy North.

Estridge received a list of honors in his lifetime including being named Citizen of the Year by the City of Westfield, Entrepreneur of the Year by INC. Magazine and Builder of the Year by the Builder's Association of Greater Indianapolis.

Estridge graduated from the University of Evansville with a bachelor's in real estate, planning and marketing in 1980 and from Carmel High School in 1976.

Paul Estridge Jr. | 1957-2023

Our fearless leader, husband, father, Pappy, and friend. pic.twitter.com/G9vhantBen — Estridge Homes (@EstridgeHomes) January 9, 2023