Patrol K-9 teams added in two state police districts

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police placed two new K-9 teams on patrol this week, the department announced.

A graduation ceremony was held Dec. 18 for Sr. Trooper Eric Perkins and partner Mika and Trooper Kyle Hall and partner Barker.

The additions bring the total number of ISP's K-9 units to 42 statewide.

Perkins and Mika, a Dutch Shephard, recently completed 12 weeks of training. Mika is certified in the detection of odors related to a number of narcotic drugs.

Perkins, a former Ball State University police officer, joined ISP in 2006 and is assigned to the Pendleton district.

Hall and Barker, a Belgian Malinois, also completed the 12-week ISP certification course, including training in drug detection, tracking, article searches, building searches, obedience and controlled aggression.