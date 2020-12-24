Patrol K-9 teams added in two state police districts

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police placed two new K-9 teams on patrol this week, the department announced.
A graduation ceremony was held Dec. 18 for Sr. Trooper Eric Perkins and partner Mika and Trooper Kyle Hall and partner Barker.
The additions bring the total number of ISP's K-9 units to 42 statewide.
Perkins and Mika, a Dutch Shephard, recently completed 12 weeks of training. Mika is certified in the detection of odors related to a number of narcotic drugs.
Perkins, a former Ball State University police officer, joined ISP in 2006 and is assigned to the Pendleton district.
Hall and Barker, a Belgian Malinois, also completed the 12-week ISP certification course, including training in drug detection, tracking, article searches, building searches, obedience and controlled aggression.
"I am excited that Trooper Hall and Barker are ready to get to work in the Putnamville District, taking drugs off the roadways and providing assistance with searches. We are fortunate to have this team working with us,” said Lt. Dan Jones, district commander.