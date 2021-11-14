Pat Sullivan receives Sagamore of the Wabash from Gov. Holcomb

The award is one of Indiana's highest honors. It's given to those with distinguished service for the state and its residents.

INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden received one of Indiana's highest honors over the weekend.

On Saturday, Sullivan received the Sagamore of the Wabash from Governor Eric Holcomb.

The award is one of Indiana's highest honors. It's given to those with distinguished service for the state and its residents.

Bragging on this guy because he never actually does it himself. Congratulations to Pat for the well-deserved honor of the Sagamore of the Wabash! pic.twitter.com/zqBBDsvW3u — Home and Garden (@INHomeAndGarden) November 13, 2021