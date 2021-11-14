Pat Sullivan receives Sagamore of the Wabash from Gov. Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden received one of Indiana's highest honors over the weekend.
Viewers may recognize Sullivan from the home and garden segments he does on Weekend Sunrise. Last week Sullivan shared his late fall landscape to-do list and, in weeks prior he's shown viewers how to prevent pests from entering their homes and how to properly bring their plants inside.
On Saturday, Sullivan received the Sagamore of the Wabash from Governor Eric Holcomb.
The award is one of Indiana's highest honors. It's given to those with distinguished service for the state and its residents.
Sullivan owns Sullivan Hardware and is part of the Pat Sullivan Home and Garden segment every Sunday morning here on 13News.