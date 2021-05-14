Pastor leads ducklings to salvation through church

With a broom and a plastic bin, Pastor David Hanson directs a mama duck from her nest and into a church hallway.

INDIANAPOLIS — You can see cracked eggs next to a mama duck. She's sitting on a dozen ducklings born Thursday in the courtyard of Southside Reformed Presbyterian Church.

"The courtyard is obviously a safe, enclosed spot,” said David Hanson, pastor. “Because of the configuration of the eaves and all of that, really even a raccoon can't get in there, so it seems like a very safe place to them, and so far, so good."



Ducks have nested in the church courtyard every year since 2003. Hanson arrived four years ago and inherited the pastoral care of the fowl.

"The spring march of the ducks, something like that,” said Hanson.

Armed with a dust broom and a plastic storage bin, Hanson directs the mama off her nest, to the door and into the church hallway. The brood follows closely.

For the first time, the courtyard had three nests this spring. Hanson helped one duck and her ducklings leave the courtyard three weeks ago. There is another duck still sitting on a nest in the courtyard, waiting for her eggs to hatch. Hanson directed this duck and 12 ducklings through the church to freedom about a day after they hatched.

"This duck was very cooperative,” said Hanson. “She was really good to work with. She didn't make any charges at me, but I think she's the first one that I remember who didn't physically come at me."



The ducklings waddled past the sanctuary, guided by the pastor toward the light of the propped-open exit double doors.

"It does have a lot of imagery that's similar to the biblical metaphor of a shepherd and the sheep,” said Hanson. “The mama duck, of course, is the primary caregiver in this situation. We just have to help her figure out what to do and how to get going in the right direction."



Once outside, mama duck decides where to go. She almost took a lap around the church before leading her little ones down to a ditch for a drink and a splash.

But there is danger outside the safety of the church. Mama duck decided to cross busy State Road 135 near Southport Road. Pastor Hanson provided traffic control and used his broom to safely guide all the ducklings to the other side.