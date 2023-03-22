Passerby saves man from burning car following Sullivan County crash

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. near U.S. 41 and Johnson Street, just west of Sullivan.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — A passerby rescued a man from a burning car in Sullivan County Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said.

Around 6:30 a.m., several callers to 911 reported a car had crashed into a tree and burst into flames near U.S. 41 and Johnson Street, just west of Sullivan.

The driver was still inside the car, and a passerby, identified by Sullivan County Sheriff Jason Bobbitt as Darryn Bucklers, stopped and pulled the man from the vehicle.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Shelburn, Indiana, was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital for his injuries. His condition was not provided.

Investigators believe the driver fell asleep before leaving the road and hitting a tree.