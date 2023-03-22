x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Passerby saves man from burning car following Sullivan County crash

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. near U.S. 41 and Johnson Street, just west of Sullivan.
Credit: Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — A passerby rescued a man from a burning car in Sullivan County Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said.

Around 6:30 a.m., several callers to 911 reported a car had crashed into a tree and burst into flames near U.S. 41 and Johnson Street, just west of Sullivan. 

The driver was still inside the car, and a passerby, identified by Sullivan County Sheriff Jason Bobbitt as Darryn Bucklers, stopped and pulled the man from the vehicle.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Shelburn, Indiana, was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital for his injuries. His condition was not provided.

Credit: Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

Investigators believe the driver fell asleep before leaving the road and hitting a tree.

No charges were filed in the incident, the sheriff's office said.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Indianapolis clergy groups host anti-bullying town hall

Before You Leave, Check This Out