Barricaded suspect shuts down portion of I-465 near Michigan Road

INDIANAPOLIS — A portion of I-465 on the north side of Indianapolis was shut down early Wednesday morning after a police chase turned into a barricaded suspect on the highway, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation and Indiana State Police.

All lanes of I-465 east and westbound were closed at the 27.5-mile marker, which is near the Michigan Road exit, at around 1:35 a.m.

ISP Sgt. Scott Keegan said the highway was shut down after a pursuit turned into a barricaded suspect. Keegan is asking drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

ISP currently has I465 WB/EB shut down for a pursuit that has turned into a barricaded individual. Please avoid the area and find and alternate route. pic.twitter.com/zRt7t7tXrC — Sgt. Scott Keegan (@ISPPendleton) January 11, 2023

Eastbound traffic was being diverted at Exit 27 and westbound traffic was being diverted at Exit 31.

INDOT traffic cams showed numerous police cruisers and other first responder vehicles at the scene at around 2 a.m.

At around 1:30 a.m. INDOT said the road would be closed for about two hours.