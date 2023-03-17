Parents in Fishers concerned after Instagram account allowing students to bash, spread rumors about classmates gains popularity

The account began posting only recently and already has gathered 140 followers.

FISHERS, Ind. — An anonymous Instagram account is posting rumors and claims about Fishers High School students, grabbing the attention of the school district as well as parents.

A growing number of Fishers High School students and parents are worried after the account popped up, allowing students to post intimate thoughts and rumors about other students to a public account.

The posts encourage students to "spill the tea" or anonymously gossip about classmates, friends and even teachers. And while some students are posting their own secrets to the group, others are sharing hurtful comments or alleging concerning behavior by other students.

13News spoke with the parent of a Fishers senior who said he's seen posts about his child's friends online and worries about the effect these bullying posts could have on students.

13News reached out to Hamilton Southeastern Schools. They sent the following statement:

"We are aware of social media accounts that have been the source of harassment for some students at Fishers High School. Administration is actively working with the Fishers Police Department to identify the author(s) of the postings. We do not condone such behavior, and consequences as outlined in our Student Handbook will be administered to any individual(s) that have violated the bullying/harassment procedures. We ask that parents help us by talking with their student(s) about their actions on various social media platforms and how one post can cause unrepairable harm to themselves and others."

The school district also said after learning about the account and posts, they reached out directly to the students and parents who were targeted about the situation to offer additional counseling and mental health resources.

13News reached out to Fishers Police, who said, "This isn't a police matter at this point" because as of right now, a victim has not come forward to them. But, police say, they're tracking any tips that come in and are working together with the school.