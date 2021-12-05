Pardoned Indiana-raised turkeys now at new Purdue home

Animal sciences professor Marisa Erasmus said that having the turkeys on campus will provide a chance to explain more about the birds.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The two Indiana-raised turkeys given Thanksgiving pardons by President Joe Biden are now at their new Purdue University home.

The turkeys arrived this past week at Purdue and were welcomed by visitors on the West Lafayette campus' Memorial Mall.

The turkeys, named Peanut Butter and Jelly, will live at Purdue's Animal Sciences Research and Education Center.

“Although turkeys are an important American cultural tradition, most people do not know much about turkey production and management, so this is an amazing chance for us to increase awareness and knowledge of turkeys’ behavior, personalities and welfare,” Erasmus said.

Educating students will also be a primary focus in the coming months, animal sciences professor Dr. Greg Fraley said.

“The turkeys will provide a great resource for students to learn more about the poultry industry and about policies that impact poultry production,” he said.