Pandemic adds extra challenges to National Coming Out Day

San Diego Pride's education advocacy manager said a record number of youths have been reaching out to them.

SAN DIEGO — Oct. 11 marked National Coming Out Day and in 2020 the pandemic posed extra challenges for LGBTQ individuals when deciding about coming out to family or friends about their sexuality or identity.

The pandemic added more challenges to what is already an emotional, and sometimes very scary, process. San Diego Pride's education advocacy manager said a record number of youths have been reaching out to them.

"We’ve seen more youth engage with our programs more than ever before, so I think there is a safety in the online space,” said Jen LaBarbera

She said National Coming Out Day is an important milestone in this country. It's been celebrated for the past three decades marking the anniversary of the 1987 National March on Washington for lesbian and gay rights.

"That idea of kicking the door down and kicking open all the closet doors for anybody that is able and safe, it is safe for them to come out of the closet,” LaBarbera said.

She said the pandemic has been especially difficult for LGBTQ youth who aren't open yet about their sexuality.

"Maybe they’re used to being able to go to school and being out at school even if they’re not out at home and now they’re home all the time - 24/7,” LaBarbera said. “We have so many parents who are affirming and supportive of their youth and we also have a lot of parents and family members who are still not quite there yet.”

She said a lot of young people she's talked to are having difficulty in talking to their parents.

“We have a lot of youth that may be out to the parents as gay but not out to their parents as transgender or non-binary,” LaBarbera said. “That still a thing that is a struggle for them.”

Her advice to anyone who hasn't yet felt comfortable about coming out to the world yet is to make sure it's safe to do so.

"Know that if and when you are ready to come out, you have a whole entire family and community waiting with open arms to welcome you,” she said.

LaBarbera said though their community has gained so many rights that would have been unimaginable 30 years ago, their fight for equality is still far from over.