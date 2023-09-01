'Palladiscope' visual experience opens in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — We're getting our first look at Palladiscope, a new light show in Carmel.
You can see it every night on the facade of the Palladium at The Center for the Performing Arts.
It's a celestial-themed show, produced by Bloomington-based "Blockhouse Studios."
You can see it every half hour beginning at 9 p.m. The last show starts at 11 p.m. They plan to adjust showtimes as nightfall occurs earlier
It's free to check out.
According to city of Carmel officials, the show's one-of-a-kind custom made viewing system was created specifically for the Palladium. It uses consists of 12 projectors and customized software.
“Eos: The First Dawn" opened Aug. 31. You learn more about Palladiscope by clicking here.