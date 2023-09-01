'Palladiscope' visual experience opens in Carmel

The show's one-of-a-kind viewing system was created specifically for the Palladium.

CARMEL, Ind. — We're getting our first look at Palladiscope, a new light show in Carmel.

You can see it every night on the facade of the Palladium at The Center for the Performing Arts.

It's a celestial-themed show, produced by Bloomington-based "Blockhouse Studios."

You can see it every half hour beginning at 9 p.m. The last show starts at 11 p.m. They plan to adjust showtimes as nightfall occurs earlier

It's free to check out.

