Pacers Sports & Entertainment partnering with restaurant group for venue near Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Pacers Sports & Entertainment announced new details about a dining and entertainment complex currently under construction near Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Commission Row project is a partnership between PS&E and Cunningham Restaurant Group. The three-level venue is located in Bicentennial Unity Plaza, north of Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The 30,000-square-foot facility will have a speakeasy in the basement level, along with a chophouse and seafood restaurant at street level. The restaurant will be named Mel's at Commission Row, a nod to Melvin Simon, who bought the Indiana Pacers with his brother, Herb, in 1983.

“This dining and entertainment complex will offer a culinary experience unmatched in Indianapolis market. One well suited to complement Gainbridge Fieldhouse, along with Bicentennial Unity Plaza and all that it will have to offer,” Mike Cunningham, president and CEO of Cunningham Restaurant Group, said in a release.