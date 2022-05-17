Pacers rooftop garden supplying food for team, Indy community

The organization has partnered with Second Helpings, a hunger relief agency in Indianapolis.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pacers rooftop garden atop its practice facility, the Ascension St. Vincent Center, is back for another season. The Pacers say it was an idea born by owner Steve Simon about five years ago.

"We're in the ground in April and we're harvesting in October," said Pacers VP of External Affairs and Corporate Communication Danny Lopez.

Lopez said they produce about 500 pound of food a year.

The food helps feed the team, staff and, in some capacity, members of the community. They're partnered with Second Helpings, a hunger relief agency in Indianapolis.

"I think one of the things that makes this so awesome and excites people around here is that it's another platform, it's another thing that you can use to engage groups throughout the community," said Lopez. "One of our pillars on the community engagement side is food insecurity. This isn't going feed the whole city, but it does give us a chance to teach, and it does give us a chance to engage."

The garden grows fruits and vegetables and the team will begin to distribute seeds throughout the community.