Pacers' Justin Holiday surprises patients with virtual visit to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers play their home opener at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday.
But before they hit the court, they are spending time with some important fans.
Justin Holiday dressed up as Batman to virtually visit patients at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital.
The kids also got crafts to celebrate Halloween.
