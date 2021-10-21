Pacers' Justin Holiday surprises patients with virtual visit to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital

Holiday was in full costume Thursday, dressed as Batman.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers play their home opener at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday.

But before they hit the court, they are spending time with some important fans.

Justin Holiday dressed up as Batman to virtually visit patients at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital.

Batman (aka @JustHolla7) surprised patients at @PeytonChildrens yesterday for virtual Halloween arts & crafts 🎨🧡 pic.twitter.com/io8OemDPZl — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 20, 2021

The kids also got crafts to celebrate Halloween.

Patients at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital got a special treat when Justin Holiday of the @Pacers "stopped by" in costume for a virtual visit to hand out crafts. Thanks, @JustHolla7! pic.twitter.com/ROvQkCVp2f — Peyton Manning Children's at Ascension St. Vincent (@PeytonChildrens) October 21, 2021