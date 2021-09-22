Pacers Bikeshare program offering free rides Wednesday

In honor of Free Car Day, Indianapolis residents can enjoy free, unlimited 30-minute trips on Pacers Bikeshare bikes Wednesday, Sept. 22.

INDIANAPOLIS — Leave the car at home Wednesday and ride a bike around downtown Indianapolis!

In honor of Free Car Day, Indianapolis residents can enjoy free, unlimited 30-minute trips on Indiana Pacers Bikeshare bikes Sept. 22.

There are 50 Pacers Bikeshare stations along the Indianapolis Cultural Trail and popular biking routes, including the Monon Trail, Canal TowPath, White River Trail, Fall Creek Greenway and Garfield Park.

Download the BCycle app to check out a bike and to see real-time dock and bike availability.

Click here for more Car Free Day activities around central Indiana.

Car Free Day is celebrated internationally Sept. 22 to encourage people to find more sustainable ways to get around.