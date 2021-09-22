Pacers Bikeshare program offering free rides Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Leave the car at home Wednesday and ride a bike around downtown Indianapolis!
In honor of Free Car Day, Indianapolis residents can enjoy free, unlimited 30-minute trips on Indiana Pacers Bikeshare bikes Sept. 22.
There are 50 Pacers Bikeshare stations along the Indianapolis Cultural Trail and popular biking routes, including the Monon Trail, Canal TowPath, White River Trail, Fall Creek Greenway and Garfield Park.
Download the BCycle app to check out a bike and to see real-time dock and bike availability.
Click here for more Car Free Day activities around central Indiana.
Car Free Day is celebrated internationally Sept. 22 to encourage people to find more sustainable ways to get around.
What other people are reading:
- Indy nurses say they're out a job because of vaccine mandates
- Mom says teacher at Lawrence school cut her son's hair without consulting her
- Coroner confirms Gabby Petito's body was found, death ruled a homicide
- 9-year-old Indianapolis boy in the running for best mullet in America
- 'A lot to live for at home' | After surviving massive heart attack, Fishers man wants to help others
- Speedway Parks say TikTok challenge is to blame for thousands of dollars of damage
- Trouble finding child care? Why you're not alone
- Indianapolis serial rape suspect facing 57 charges in attacks over more than a year