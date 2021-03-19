State police arrested Marlena Pavlos-Hackney Friday morning for willfully violating the state's food laws and health orders.

LANSING, Mich — The owner of Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland was arrested Friday for continuing to violate the state’s food laws and public health orders, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, 55, was taken into custody by the Michigan State Police (MSP) today at 5:45 a.m. on an outstanding Ingham County Civil Warrant for Contempt of Court, for failing to comply in a civil case filed by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD v. Zante Inc.,dba Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria). She was arrested, without incident, following a traffic stop on Lakewood Blvd and 160th in Ottawa County.

MDARD suspended Marlena’s food establishment license on January 20, 2021. The restaurant has been operating without a license since then – in violation of Michigan food law. An administrative hearing was held on February 1 to determine if the suspension was proper and on February 11 the Administrative Law Judge issued a decision and an order continuing the summary suspension of Marlena’s food license.

“This owner has continued to willfully violate the state’s food laws, public health orders and the order of the court – a dangerous act that may have exposed dozens of diners and employees to the virus following the discovery that one of Marlena’s customers tested positive for the virus within two days of eating there,” said Nessel “MDARD is particularly concerned because the potential exposure happened at a restaurant that refuses to comply with basic COVID-19 measures required by the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services.”

Pavlos-Hackney was advised by MSP via phone on March 11 that a warrant had been issued for her arrest and she was advised to turn herself in by March 18; she failed to do so.

Pavlos-Hackney was observed driving and a traffic stop was initiated , at which time she was positively identified and arrested without incident. She was transported and is now lodged at the Ingham County Jail while awaiting court proceedings.

