Owen County teen dead after crash

Senior Tristan Calvin lost his life in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday. He is remembered as a positive influence and gifted athlete.

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A 17-year-old has died after a crash in Owen County on July 20.

The Owen County Sheriff’s Office said they investigated a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a local teen on U.S. 231 and Lanes Road.

When investigators arrived on scene, they found a vehicle off the west shoulder of the road that was inverted.

Investigators said the teen was a student at Owen Valley High School. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The cause of the crash could not be determined, and no signs of foul play were suspected.

Owen Valley High School confirmed via a Facebook post the student who died was senior Tristan Calvin. The school said he was a gifted athlete, and was a member of the cross country, track, and swimming teams. He also marched in the Patriot Band.

"Through these activities and daily interactions at school, Tristan positively impacted everyone around him," the school wrote. "We plan to honor Tristan's legacy, and we will run, swim, march and play in his memory throughout the 2023-2024 school year."

OVHS has counselors available for any student or staff member that needs support during this difficult time.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25 in the Owen Valley High School Auditorium.