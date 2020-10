When the fire in a vacant house spread to the double residence next door, everybody inside was able to evacuate.

INDIANAPOLIS — An early morning fire in a vacant east side house left five residents living next door looking for shelter Sunday.

Indianapolis Fire crews arrived around 12:30 a.m. to 2126 E Michigan Street and found heavy fire in the two story house.

When the fire spread to the double residence next door, everybody inside was able to evacuate.

IFD Victims Assistance is now working with the Red Cross to find temporary housing for those five residents.