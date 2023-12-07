Illinois State Police said a Greyhound bus was carrying passengers on westbound I-70 when it struck three commercial vehicles parked on an exit ramp.

HIGHLAND, Ill — Emergency crews in Madison County, Illinois, were on the scene of a deadly crash early Wednesday morning that closed all lanes of westbound Interstate 70 near Highland.

The crash happened at about 1:55 a.m. According to Illinois State Police, a Greyhound bus was carrying passengers westbound on I-70 when it struck three commercial vehicles parked on the exit ramp to the Silver Lake Rest Stop.

According to Greyhound, the bus was traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis.

Three people died in the crash. Multiple others, including the driver of the bus, were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said. Four people were transported by helicopter, and at least 10 were transported by ambulance.

No one in the commercial vehicles was injured.

The Illinois Department of Transportation initially expected the interstate closure at the Silver Lake Rest Stop, between mileposts 30 and 24, to last until 7 a.m.

At about 5 a.m., it appeared that one lane of the interstate was reopened.

A spokesperson for Greyhound shared the following statement Wednesday:

"Our primary concern is ensuring we care for our passengers and driver at this time. We are working closely with local authorities and a relief bus is on the way for passengers."

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.