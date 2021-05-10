Outrun the Sun hosting Race Against Melanoma

Over the years, Outrun the Sun has raised $3.5 million for skin cancer research and education at the annual fundraising event.

INDIANAPOLIS — Outrun the Sun, Inc. works to bring awareness of melanoma and other skin cancers by educating the community about prevention and raising money for research. The group's annual event, Race Against Melanoma, is its largest fundraising effort.

This year, Indianapolis is hosting its 15th race on Saturday, Oct. 9. Since the event began years ago, the organization has raised more than $3.5 million.

Saturday's even will include a timed 5K run, a nontimed 5K walk/run and a nontimed 1-mile fun walk around the Lawton Loop in Lawrence. The event will also feature live music by Soul Street.

Registration for the event is online only. Registration ends Friday, Oct. 8. To register, click here.

