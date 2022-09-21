WTHR to host a Streaming TV marketing seminar for local businesses

Join WTHR at the Indiana History Center in Indianapolis for a free marketing seminar about how to market your business on streaming television (OTT).

INDIANAPOLIS — On October 4, 2022, Indianapolis businesses are encouraged to join WTHR at the Indiana History Center in Indianapolis for a free marketing seminar about how to market their business on streaming television (OTT). This seminar will teach businesses the basic terminology of the streaming ecosystem, how to choose the right streaming advertising partner, keys to measuring success and much more.

"TV consumption is evolving quickly. People are watching TV shows, movies, and live sports much differently than they did just 5 years ago." says Kurt Winkelman, WTHR Digital Sales Manager. "As the eyeballs shift to more streaming platforms, it’s important for businesses to understand how to navigate this new space and how it can integrate with traditional TV advertising strategies most businesses are used to."

The first 50 registered attendees that attend a session will receive a free Roku streaming device, and each attendee will have a chance to win a $250 Amazon Gift Card.

What should businesses expect at the seminar?

Businesses can expect to learn about local Indiana streaming data and trends, how to choose the right streaming partner, keys to measuring streaming success, defining complicated terminology and audience and campaign strategy tips. This event will help those who are new to streaming as well as those who have advertised before – there are two sessions tailored to your familiarity.