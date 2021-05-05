'Kicking The Stigma' fundraiser to support mental health in Indiana

Funds raised will support several Indiana-based nonprofits working in education, support and advocacy of mental health.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts and Jim Irsay are being joined by a number of Indiana companies to support the Kicking The Stigma virtual fundraiser.

Huntington Bank, IU Health and Lucas Oil Products each pledged $25,000 to raise awareness about mental health disorders.

Organizers hope this campaign will help remove the shame and stigma often associated with mental health illnesses.

On Thursday, May 6, information will be shared about how to take control over your own mental health and will also be the final day to bid on auction items at olts.com/KTS.

The Colts Facebook and Twitter accounts will also host a round table featuring Colts players Kenny Moore II and Zaire Franklin; David Thornton, director of player engagement and former Colts linebacker; and Colts team counselor Elizabeth White, discussing the importance of mental health.

Go to Colts.com/KTS to watch the round table and to donate to this campaign.

"Kicking The Stigma" is being held this month because May is national Mental Health Awareness Month.