'A Merry Prairie Holiday' celebrates holiday traditions at Conner Prairie

The grounds have been transformed into a magical and historical holiday experience with huge lights display, several attractions and historic recreations.

FISHERS, Ind. — 'Tis the season for holiday festivals and the folks at Conner Prairie in Fishers are inviting Hoosiers to come out and have “A Merry Prairie Holiday.”

“It is an experience that brings holiday traditions from the past to the present to life,” said Richard Cooper, vice president and chief program officer at Conner Prairie.

Cooper said he is excited to have families back for a third year.

“Being a dad with a 2-year-old and seeing the faces of little kids engaging and smiling and looking at the lights, it’s an incredible experience. It’s one of the best places to be in central Indiana,” Cooper said.

It takes a team at least three to four weeks to set everything up. Many of the lights are from the old Reynolds Farm Equipment display on SR 37.

“We have a special relationship with the Reynolds family and Reynolds Farm Equipment and they graciously, a couple of years ago, donated those lights to us and we are still able to bring that tradition to life for the community,” Cooper said.

There is something for everyone with a North Pole workshop, polar bear plunge tubing hill, rides on Kringle’s carousel and, of course, a visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

This year, Conner Prairie also added a new sock skating rink and a 3-D story projection of "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" on the Conner House.

There is also a lot of history to take in. Families can step into the past and peek inside many of the homes on the property.

“You can come into prairie town in the 1836 village and walk through the historical stories of Christmas throughout time and around the world,” Cooper said.

This year, the festival is also offering ASL tours on two different nights — Dec. 10 and Dec. 18 at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m.

“We are offering this year, for the first time, American Sign Language interpretors to work with our hearing-impaired community. We’ve partnered with LUNA Language Services to bring that to life,” Cooper said.