Outreach program to youth experiencing homelessness opens third location

Outreach empowers and equips homeless teens and young adults to achieve stability and life transformation.

INDIANAPOLIS — A local nonprofit serving youth experiencing homelessness is now providing help at three locations in Marion County. The latest satellite center for Outreach.

Part of the education wing at the Lawrence United Methodist Church is no longer for Sunday school.

The church has donated the space rent free to Outreach, which has renovated one room into a bathroom with a shower, another into a laundry room, and a third a multi-purpose room with computers and meeting space.

"To see this come to fruition is just a blessing,” said Elaine Bolton, Director of Programs at Lawrence United Methodist Church. “It's exciting to know that we are expanding. We're growing in the community, and we're welcoming and building relationships with youth and young adults.”

The main Outreach center and headquarters are located on the near eastside, at 2416 E. New York Street.

The organization is not a homeless shelter. But Outreach provides warm meals, showers, laundry, clothing, and life coaches for people ages 14 to 24. Outreach research estimates 7,800 people in that age group experience homelessness in Indianapolis each year.

"If we are able to intervene early, we're able to prevent that chronic homelessness that can come later in life,” said Outreach CEO Andrew Neal. “And really what research has shown is that it takes relationships to prevent chronic homelessness. It takes early intervention. It takes for youth experiencing a caring adult relationship who's going to walk alongside them."



Outreach believes intervention in youth homelessness can also reduce youth violence.



“What we're seeing is a reduction in recidivism among our youth who have experienced homelessness and who have a criminal history,” said Neal. “So, I think we are a part of the solution. We're not the only answer, but we are definitely a part of the solution to ending this epidemic of youth violence."



All the services that are available at the main Outreach center are also available at the new Lawrence location, on a smaller scale. The Lawrence Outreach center is now open Thursdays from four to seven p.m.