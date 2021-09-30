Outdoor classroom in Indianapolis park to be named in honor of Susan Bayh

A former first lady of Indiana, Susan Bayh passed away in February.

INDIANAPOLIS — Plans are in the works to build an outdoor classroom at Holliday Park, named in honor of Susan Bayh.

A former first lady of Indiana, Bayh passed away in February.

Evan Bayh, his two sons and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will unveil plans at the park Saturday afternoon.

They've planned seating for 50, an outdoor fireplace and gardens.

It is a busy park. It hosts more than 27,000 students, scouts and families in its education programs each year.