x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Outdoor classroom in Indianapolis park to be named in honor of Susan Bayh

A former first lady of Indiana, Susan Bayh passed away in February.
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE: Sen. Evan Bayh, D-Ind., center, speaks while flanked by his sons Nick, left, and Beau, right and wife Susan at a news conference announcing he will not seek re-election in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 15, 2010. Bayh, a centrist Democrat from a Republican-leaning state, is serving his second six-year term in the Senate. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS — Plans are in the works to build an outdoor classroom at Holliday Park, named in honor of Susan Bayh.

A former first lady of Indiana, Bayh passed away in February.  

Evan Bayh, his two sons and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will unveil plans at the park Saturday afternoon.

They've planned seating for 50, an outdoor fireplace and gardens.

It is a busy park. It hosts more than 27,000 students, scouts and families in its education programs each year.

What other people are reading: 