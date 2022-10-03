Orangetheory hires 'chief music officer' to add motivational soundtrack to workouts

The nationwide fitness franchise is collaborating with popular DJ Steve Aoki.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you work out, you know how crucial a good playlist can be. The music motivates you to push harder and keep going.

Last year, Orangetheory Fitness began studying that theory by conducting a survey of more than 35,000 members. They learned 91% of members felt music is important to their workout, while 94% said music motivates them to push themselves further.

Now, they're investing in new setlists by collaborating with popular DJ Steve Aoki. He's been named Orangetheory's first CMO: Chief Music Officer.

"Health, science and technology are three personal passion points for me and as chief music officer for Orangetheory Fitness, I'm able to put them all in play," said Aoki. "There is a strong parallel between the energy at my shows and how Orangetheory coaches light up their own classes every day. My new setlists are meant to enhance this already amazing workout."

The set lists transition from a base pace to push at all-out effort to help members reach their ideal heart rate zone.

"Steve's dedication to health and wellness coupled with his passion for science and technology makes him a natural fit," said Dave Long, Orangetheory's co-founder. "His values align perfectly with Orangetheory's science-backed, technology-tracked workout."

It's available at Orangetheory studios nationwide March 26.