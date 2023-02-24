Opioid epidemic: Expanded access to naloxone could soon help those battling addiction

The FDA has said it hoped to expedite a nonprescription version of naloxone, the generic name for Narcan.

INDIANAPOLIS — Drug overdoses and deaths have increased dramatically around Marion County and across the country since 2020.

Data from the Marion County Public Health Department and the Indiana Department of Health report around 20 people overdose in Indianapolis every day.

But there is medication that can help reverse overdoses and save lives - nasal naloxone. And soon, a decision from the FDA could be made more widely available.

"It can save somebody's life and it does every day," said Dr. Maria Robles, primary care physician and addiction specialist at Eskenazi Health.

It's fast-acting and lifesaving. Robles said they use it regularly, even at times in the parking lot of the Eskenazi Health Center along West 38th Street in Indianapolis.

"It's pretty amazing when you see it work, because it works immediately and the person will just wake up," Robles said.

And it's needed. The opioid epidemic is raging on in Indianapolis and around the nation.

"It sort of feels like you're drinking from a firehose right now," Robles said.

Often, it's IEMS and police being called out to help.

"Several times a day our officers respond to overdoses and, specifically, heroin and opioid overdoses," said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.

By around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Foley reported IMPD already had 10 calls for overdose runs just for the day. In the last seven days, he said IMPD has had 63 overdose calls come in.

Officers have naloxone in their vehicles so they can help.

“Thankfully, they have equipment in their vehicles and they’re trained to be able to use that equipment, that medicine to apply to individuals who are having an overdose so hopefully provide them a chance of recovering,” Foley said. "When medics aren't on scene and officers are the first ones to arrive, it's the best tool and the best option for people and their survival."

And soon, Narcan may be available to the public more widely. The FDA has said it hoped to expedite a nonprescription version of naloxone, the generic name for Narcan.

Two FDA advisory committees voted to allow naloxone to be sold over the counter, everywhere from grocery stores to gas stations. The final decision will be up to the FDA commissioner.

"I think it's mostly a great decision. I think it should be available to everybody. One of my only concerns with it is, right now, there are many ways where people can get it for free," Robles said. "So there's a part of me that worries a little bit that when it's available over the counter, it may actually be less accessible because people then have to pay for it."

Right now, the Eskenazi Health Center on West 38th Street has a vending machine filled with nasal naloxone. It's open every day but Sunday for people to come in and take what they need - and it's free.

Robles explained administering Narcan is simple and vital to have around if you or a loved one is taking a prescribed opiate or are battling addiction.

Last year alone, Eskenazi dispensed 4,000 doses of nasal naloxone between Nalox-boxes positioned outside Eskenazi Health Center buildings and inside the vending machine at the West 38th Street facility.

As the opioid epidemic continues to hit Hoosiers hard, Robles said any decision that can help get more of this medication into people's hands is a good thing.

"Simple, fast, and lifesaving," Robles said. "Yeah, it really is."

Health experts say if you need to administer nasal naloxone to someone, follow the directions listed on the packaging, administer it quickly and always call 911 to ensure they receive the medical care they need.