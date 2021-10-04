Mayor Hogsett announces violence reduction grant recipients

$140,000 from American Rescue Plan funds will be given to organizations focused on mental health issues.

INDIANAPOLIS — Five Indianapolis organizations received grants Monday to help reduce violence in the community. The grants came from the Office of Public Health and Safety.

The program has been around sine 2018, giving away $300,000 annually to organizations that work with individuals who are at risk of becoming violent criminals. In 2021, $140,000 of American Rescue Plan funding was added to the total to benefit organizations focused on mental health issues. Mental health emergencies have increased during the pandemic, leading to an uptick in violence.

The following organizations received grant funds:

Boys and Girls Club of Indianapolis PIVOT program: The PIVOT program connects young people on the far east side of Indianapolis with partner organizations, helping them access education and employment.

Brookside CDC: Brookside CDC offers resources like transitional housing and job training to address issues of poverty and violence in the Brookside community.

Brookside CDC offers resources like transitional housing and job training to address issues of poverty and violence in the Brookside community. VOICES: VOICES' Power and Promise program provides opportunities for people age 12-24 who have been impacted by gun violence or the criminal justice system.

VOICES' Power and Promise program provides opportunities for people age 12-24 who have been impacted by gun violence or the criminal justice system. Reach for Youth: Youth who are at risk of entering the justice system — or who already are — can get mental health counseling through Reach for Youth. Their parents can also participate in the service.

Youth who are at risk of entering the justice system — or who already are — can get mental health counseling through Reach for Youth. Their parents can also participate in the service. RecycleForce: RecycleForce works to reduce crime through job training and employment. A new project will focus on Marion County communities with high crime and poverty rates. The organization will contract two behavioral health agencies to provide additional treatment and resources as necessary.

The organizations awarded were chosen from 31 who submitted applications.