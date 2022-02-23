Victory Field needs to fill 2022 game days jobs

Named in an Indianapolis Chamber survey as one of the state's best places to work, they're looking to hire for multiple positions.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you love baseball and you're looking for a job, there's good news for you.

Open interviews were held Wednesday for 2022 game day staff at Victory Field, home of baseball's Indianapolis Indians.

Named in an Indiana Chamber survey as one of the state's best places to work, they're looking to hire guest relations ambassadors, parking attendants, Rowdie Crew members, ushers and more.

If you missed Wednesday's interviews, it's not too late.

You can apply online here.