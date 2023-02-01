Open house seeks to connect minority construction workers with Indy Parks projects

There are more than $37 million in construction projects this year, including a new family center at Frederick Douglass Park.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is helping connect minority construction workers with opportunities right in their own neighborhoods.

People were invited to stop by Frederick Douglass Park Wednesday for an open house hiring fair.

There are $37 million in construction projects this year, including a new family center at Douglass.

"When we have these projects with economic opportunities, it's not just for big contractors. There should also be opportunities for the people who live in the areas where we have these projects," said Indy Parks director Phyllis Boyd.