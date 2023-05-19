This year, there is an enhanced emphasis on music with groups curated by Indy Jazz Fest.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The forecast looks great for the OneAmerica Broad Ripple Art Fair this weekend.

It's one of the largest art and music festivals of the summer.

On Friday, 150 artists moved onto the grounds of the Indianapolis Art Center to set up their booths and displays.

This year, there is an enhanced emphasis on music with groups curated by Indy Jazz Fest.

"It's not only an Art Fair but it is a music festival, I mean when I say it's nonstop music it is nonstop music 10 to five both days," said Shannon Bennett, VP of events for Broad Ripple Art Fair.