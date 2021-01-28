OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon back on for 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — The OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon is back on!
Last year's race was an all-virtual affair due to the pandemic, but the big event is moving forward this year.
The 500 Festival revealed the participant shirts and finisher medals for this year's Mini on Wednesday.
Both the shirts and medals feature images from the Indianapolis 500. The Mini-Marathon's course takes runners and walkers on a lap around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, crossing the iconic "Yard of Bricks" at the start/finish line for The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.
This year's race is set for Saturday, May 8. Registration is now available online.
Click here to sign up or for more information about this year's Mini-Marathon.