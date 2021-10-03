One year after an abrupt halt to tourney, downtown is prepared for dozens of basketball games

College basketball is back in Indy.

It's a sign of life getting back to normal, somewhat, nearly a year since the pandemic turned it upside down.

The Horizon League is wrapping up tournaments at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, and the Big Ten men's tournament starts Wednesday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Downtown was relatively quiet late Tuesday morning, but there were signs that things were about to ramp up. Cases of beer and liquor were being delivered to bars and restaurants on Georgia Street, including the SOS Pub.

"Absolutely, we'll have everything in stock plentiful so yes, orders did go up," said SOS bartender Dave Luterman.

We saw buses parked outside downtown hotels and plants being replaced outside Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

While Indy hosted the men's Big Ten tournament this time last year, it didn't last long. it was cancelled on its second day because of COVID-19.

The SOS pub went from expecting a huge crowd to nothing.

"What I remember is everyone freaking out. What do we do, no one knew what was going on," Luterman said.

Five days later, SOS and others were shut down for three months. One year later, Indy has all of March Madness, the women's Big Ten tournament and now the men's as well, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"We're pleased to be here," said Chris Masters, assistant director of communications for NCAA. "It's been a challenging year, a unique year and we've had to to remain nimble and flexible in the way we've planned. We're excited to be here and for two great tournaments on the men's and women's side."

The Big Ten kicked off their women’s tournament at BLF.

Illinois beat Wisconsin 67-42 in the first 92 games between the Big 10 and NCAA tournaments.

The game also featured the return of fans.

“We just love basketball and wanted to come out and have a good time,” said Darren Dassel, who drove in from Cincinnati.

Dassel said it was the first live sporting event he has attended since the start of the pandemic. Although he had no rooting interest, he said if felt good just to watch.

“it’s just nice to be able to see live things again and with things like vaccines coming out, it is starting to look brighter and brighter each day and getting back to normal soon,” said Dassel.

Lorita Myles is 85 and came to watch her granddaughter play for Illinois.

“I’m grandmother, who didn’t get to go to any games earlier because of the pandemic. I’ve gotten both of my shots and I’m feeling good, but also want to stay protected and am looking forward to seeing them play,” said Myles.

The women’s tournament picks back up on Wednesday, when the men also start their games at Lucas Oil Stadium.