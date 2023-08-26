One woman dead following crash involving semi, parked car

According to a preliminary investigation, the southbound driver swerved and hit a parked car before reentering the street into a straight-on collision with a semi.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One woman is dead following a crash involving a semi-truck and a parked car.

The West Lafayette Police Department responded to a report of a crash involving a semi and two other cars on Robinson St.

Officers arrived on the scene and pronounced the driver of one of the vehicles deceased.

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

The identity of the deceased driver is being withheld pending word from the family.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, especially those who may have been traveling in this area around the time of the crash, are asked to contact the West Lafayette Police Department at (765) 775-5200.