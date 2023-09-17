Monroe County car crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Haylee Keller, 32, was found deceased on the scene, and the other driver received non-fatal injuries.

MONROE COUNTY, Indiana — One woman was killed Friday in a two-car head-on collision.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived to West State Road 45 and North Eller Road on a report of the collision.

When officers arrived, they found two drivers. Haylee Keller, 32, was found deceased on the scene. The other driver received non-fatal injuries.

According to witnesses, the second driver had been travelling west bound on S.R. 45 when they traveled over the center and collided with Keller.

This crash is still under investigation.