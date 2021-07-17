One Voice Indy bridges gap between city leaders, crisis intervention organizations

The event was held Saturday on Indy's northeast side.

INDIANAPOLIS — A community event Saturday on Indy's northeast side supported people impacted by domestic violence, gun violence, and mental health issues.

"A Way Out Ministries" hosted One Voice Indy to bridge the gap between city leaders and non-profits working to help Hoosiers in crisis.

Police Chief Randal Taylor spoke at the event, saying he hopes police can take a more active role in preventing violence, rather than just responding to it.

This event made resources available to survivors and other members of the community to help get out of crisis.