One person taken to hospital after West 25th Street officer-involved shooting

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Police say a person who displayed a weapon during a foot pursuit late Friday was taken to a hospital after an officer-involved shooting.

Speedway Police Lt. Angel Rodriguez told 13News the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of West 25th Street.

Rodriguez said officers were conducting an investigation when they encountered a male who ran from officers. A foot pursuit ensued.

As the man ran near a shopping center, he displayed a weapon, according to Rodriguez. A shooting took place, and the man was taken to a hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.