1 killed in Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 70 in Henry County. Police said an SUV rear-ended a semi near State Road 109.
The driver of the SUV died at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-70 shortly before noon. The name of the driver killed has not been released pending family notification.
