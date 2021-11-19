1 killed in Henry County crash

Police said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at State Road 109.

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 70 in Henry County. Police said an SUV rear-ended a semi near State Road 109.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-70 shortly before noon. The name of the driver killed has not been released pending family notification.