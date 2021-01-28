x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Local News

One person injured when truck strikes Danville home

Police said the driver of the pickup truck wasn't hurt, but someone inside the house was injured.
Credit: Danville Police Department
One person was injured in this crash on N. Tennessee Street in Danville on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.

DANVILLE, Ind — One person was injured Wednesday when a pickup truck slammed into a home in Danville.

The driver wasn't hurt, according to a post on the Danville Police Department Facebook page. However, police say someone inside the house on N. Tennessee Street was injured. Authorities didn't specify the extent of injuries but said the patient was in stable condition.

The fire department was assessing the structural damage but it's not clear whether the home's occupants were displaced.

The crash is under investigation.

Related Articles

Credit: Danville Police Department