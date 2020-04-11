One person dead after Noblesville crash

A pickup truck left Union Chapel Road Tuesday morning and crashed into a home.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One person is dead after a pickup truck left the roadway and crashed into the rear of a Noblesville home.

Police were called to the 15300 block of Union Chapel Road just before 11 a.m. Tuesday. Police believe the truck had been going south on Union Chapel Road when it left the road just south of Greenfield Avenue. The truck then traveled about 500 feet before hitting the back of a home in the 15000 block of Atkinson Drive.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was the only occupant of the truck. No one was inside the home at the time of the crash.



An investigation is underway. Police haven't speculated as to a cause for the crash and say a medical emergency has not bee ruled out.